Richmond police exchange gunfire outside middle school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond police officers are on administrative assignment after exchanging gunfire with someone outside a middle school early Tuesday morning.
Police say an officer was conducting a security check at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School around 2:15 a.m. While there, he saw a person in a secure, fenced-in area behind the building.
The officer called for back-up and gunfire was eventually exchanged.
Police say the trespasser left the area; no description was given.
At this time, detectives say there is no on-going threat to the community.
“I am relieved that none of the officers were injured,” said Chief William C. Smith. “This is a sobering reminder of the dangers these men and women face as they work to protect the community.”
The two officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative assignment.
