Child rescued after 2 hours stuck in chimney

By NBC12 Newsroom | July 9, 2019 at 11:32 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 1:02 PM

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A child became trapped in a chimney Tuesday after climbing out a window.

Officials said the child became stuck at a home in the 11230 block of White Oak Road in Dinwiddie just after 10:30 a.m. It took rescue crews two hours to free the child.

The child was said to have crawled out of a window and down the chimney.

The child was taken to the hospital for some scrapes, and officials were concerned they possibly breathed in some soot.

A child rescued after getting stuck in a chimney. (Source: NBC12)

