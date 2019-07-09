Child rescued after 2 hours stuck in chimney

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A child became trapped in a chimney Tuesday after climbing out a window.
Officials said the child became stuck at a home in the 11230 block of White Oak Road in Dinwiddie just after 10:30 a.m. It took rescue crews two hours to free the child.
The child was said to have crawled out of a window and down the chimney.
The child was taken to the hospital for some scrapes, and officials were concerned they possibly breathed in some soot.
