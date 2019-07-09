Police: Teen charged after pulling knife, taking 16-year-old’s phone

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 16-year-old boy is charged with robbery after displaying a knife and taking the phone of another 16-year-old boy riding hit bike.
Police said a a 16-year-old boy was riding his bike in the Woodlake area when he came across a group of juveniles.
The teen knew one of them in the group, who then went up to the victim, displayed a knife and demanded money from him.
The boy riding his bike refused and left, dropping his phone.
Police say the other teen then took the phone.
Officers located the suspect and took him to juvenile detention.
The victim was not injured.
