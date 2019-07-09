Police search for woman last seen leaving campsite

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a woman who was last seen by her fiancé leaving a campsite on July 7.
Caroline J. Mark, 45, of no permanent address, was last seen July 7 leaving the campsite they share near the 200 block of Wadsworth Drive around 6 p.m.
She was reported missing on July 8.
Mark is described as a white female, 5-foot-5 and weighs about 165 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a wearing gray, cut-off shorts, a gray shirt, and gray and green running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
