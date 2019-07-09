Petersburg public assistance checks worth $535K bounce

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Several residents in Petersburg who receive public assistance checks had their checks bounce after $535,000 was deposited into the wrong account.
The City of Petersburg receives money from the state to give to residents who need checks for social services.
A spokesperson from the city says last Wednesday, the treasurers office deposited the check of $535,000 into the wrong account, which led to the checks bouncing.
Officials said the city quickly worked to fix the issue.
Those with bounced checks are expected to get replacements Wednesday, a spokesperson said.
“Due to a system error, less than 1% of Social Services benefits recipients experienced a disruption with payment. This error was immediately caught and corrected Wednesday, July 3rd, but experienced some delay due to the bank holiday. Those affected by this error, have been contacted and confirmed arrangements to receive new checks. If anyone else believes they may have been included, they can call Petersburg Social Services Department at 804-861-4720 ext.3088,” a Petersburg spokesperson said.
