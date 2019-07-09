Petersburg public assistance checks worth $535K bounce

“Due to a system error, less than 1% of Social Services benefits recipients experienced a disruption with payment. This error was immediately caught and corrected Wednesday, July 3rd, but experienced some delay due to the bank holiday. Those affected by this error, have been contacted and confirmed arrangements to receive new checks. If anyone else believes they may have been included, they can call Petersburg Social Services Department at 804-861-4720 ext.3088,” a Petersburg spokesperson said.