More action outside Capitol than inside after special session fizzles among hundreds of demonstrators

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While things may have fizzled out quickly inside the Capitol Tuesday, outside hundreds of people passionately protested on both sides of the gun control debate.
Large crowds of demonstrators made their voices heard and carried signs throughout Bank Street, up the Capitol steps and throughout the grounds. Their calls were heated, whether protesters were fighting for or against gun control.
Gun control supporters chanted messages like “You vote today. We vote November," and “Enough is enough,” in the hour preceding the special session.
Gov. Ralph Northam attended one rally saying, “I don’t know about you but I’m hear today to say enough is enough! Can you say it with me? Enough is enough."
But gun rights supporters weren't about to be shut down.
“We are here today because of Governor ‘blackface’ Northam,” said one Second Amendment advocate during a gun rights rally. “Almost 98 percent of the mass shootings in this country occur where - gun free zones.”
Gun rights supporters strongly argued that guns save lives, and that the laws proposed would do nothing in reality to protect people from a mass shooter. They say their rights are being stripped, along with their ability to protect themselves.
One gun rights advocate was also a municipal employee for Virginia Beach who works in the building that was attacked by the mass shooter.
“I know people who were in the building who had opportunities to lessen the impact, in one way or another, had they had their firearm,” he said.
But there was no change either way, as legislators opted to wait until after the election before taking any real action.
