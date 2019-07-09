Forecast: Two days with a break from summer humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday and Wednesday will be comfortable for July, with a break in the oppressive humidity but Thursday into the weekend, the heat/humidity come back.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant for July. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: High humidity returns. Partly sunny with evening showers or storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated storms. Lows low 70s, highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance 30%)
