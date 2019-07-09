Flying Squirrels’ Arenado, Heyward part of strong baseball family trees

Nolan Arenado signed an eight year, $260 million deal with Colorado during this past offseason and has been an all-star in each of the last five years. Jason Heyward won the 2010 Rookie of the Year Award, was an all-star that season and is a five-time gold glove winner. He won a World Series ring with the Cubs in 2016. Both admire the abilities of their respective family members, while trying to reach the major league stage themselves.