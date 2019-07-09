Driver flown, passenger seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash on I-295

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was flown to a hospital and a passenger was seriously injured after a two vehicle crash in Chesterfield County.
Virginia State Police said a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on Interstate 295 when it “ran off road and overcorrected back onto roadway then off road again and struck a tree.”
The driver of the Corolla was extricated from the vehicle and flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. An adult passenger was taken by ambulance with serious injuries.
Police said both of them were wearing seat belts.
“During the on and off roading, the Corolla sideswiped a second vehicle with three people inside. None of them were injured,” police said.
The crash happened around 3:49 p.m. at mile marker 15. Drivers can expect delays.
