2 charged in 2017 murder of 1-year-old Henrico girl

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two men have been charged in the 2017 shooting death of a Henrico 1-year-old.
Derick Walton, Jr., 20, and Byron Archer, III, 19, are facing multiple charges, including two counts of felony homicide and two counts of use of a firearm in felony murder subsequent offense.
One-year-old Jaidah Morris was shot on Oct. 10, 2017, in the 500 block of Fayette Avenue around 2:30 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found Morris and a 20-year-old man both suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Morris died at the hospital.
‘“I promise every family that my Office works tirelessly with Henrico Police to hold people accountable for their actions. I made that promise to the family of 1-year-old Jaidah Morris back in October 2017, and we will honor her precious life with a team effort to hold all accountable for the loss of her life,” Henrico County’s Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor said.
“The murder of 1-year-old Jaidah Morris on October 10, 2017 was a cowardly act by those that pulled the trigger. Although this will not bring her back, we vowed to hold those responsible for her death accountable, no matter how long it took,” Henrico Police Chief H. I. Cardounel, Jr. said.
Derick Walton is also charged in the shooting of 5-year-old Ke’Miyah Edwards in April 2019. Edwards was shot in the head on 2500 block of Byron Street but survived. The community has continued to rally around her as she recovers.
In the shooting that left Ke’Miyah and a man injured, Walton was arrested and indicted for for aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting from a vehicle.
Walton and Archer are scheduled to appear in court on July 24.
