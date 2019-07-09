All-Stars kick back and relax at Country Music Jam

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Plenty of all-star action takes place on the field, but the Flying Squirrels have made a good portion of plans away from the Diamond as well when it comes to Eastern League All-Star Week, and Monday offered the all-stars a chance to kick back, relax and enjoy some solid country music.
Big & Rich headlined the All-Star Country Music Jam at Richmond Raceway, which also featured Cowboy Troy, D.J. Sinister and Mickie James and the Heaters. It was a music-packed show that kicked off a bit after 7 p.m. and wrapped up slightly past 10 p.m., and gave concert-goers plenty to cheer about at the Virginia Credit Union Live Amphitheater.
We also got the chance to meet the Eastern League All-Stars, who were given the red carpet treatment and were introduced to the crowd on the stage prior to the start of the concert.
Eastern League All-Star Week continues on Tuesday with the All-Star pep rally at 11 a.m., which takes place at the James Center, while the Home Run Derby gets underway at 6 p.m.
