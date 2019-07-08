Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar at Willow Lawn closes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar at Willow Lawn is closed permanently in part by the company’s recent bankruptcy filing.

According to the Charleston Post and Courier, Travinia is facing Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which was first filed in March in South Carolina federal court.

It is also said in the filings that Travinia would seek to sell its three Virginia locations, Richmond, Charlottesville and Leesburg. Each of those restaurants are still open for service.

The restaurant opened at Willow Lawn in Aug. 2014, and closed Sunday evening on July 6th.

So far, Travinia has closed its Newport News location in June 2018 and its Asheville, N.C. location closed this year.

