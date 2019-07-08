Thief steals nearly 12,000 lottery tickets, 170 cartons of cigarettes from Va. business

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a thief stole nearly 12,000 scratch-off lottery tickets and 170 cartons of cigarettes from a Fas-Mart convenience store.
Deputies were called to the business along Garrisonville Road around 4:35 a.m. after a business alarm went off.
At the scene, they found a shattered window and open door. A K9 unit performed a security sweep of the area and deputies search the surrounding area.
The store owner conducted an inventory and determined “12,000 scratch-off lottery tickets with values varying between $10.00 and $30.00 had been taken during the theft, leading to a loss of between $120,000 and $360,000. The suspect also stole an estimated 170 cartons of cigarettes.”
Deputies are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
