Rockingham man shot, killed by police

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WWBT) - Officers shot and killed a Rockingham man Sunday after a confrontation.
Virginia State Police were called to the 19000 block of Mechanicsville Road at 9:15 p.m. for a report of a person firing a gun and attempting to enter a residence.
Officers found Johnny W. Dellinger, 41, of Rockingham, outside the home. Police said Dellinger began advancing on an officer and a sheriff’s deputy in a threatening manner. Police opened fire, killing Dellinger after he refused to comply with the officers’ commands.
Police said officers attempted life-saving measures but Dellinger died at the scene.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
No other civilians or officers were injured in the incident.
