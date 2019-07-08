Police searching for 3 sex offenders

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for three convicted sex offenders who are registered but no longer living at their Amherst County residences.
Police said all three of them are wanted for failing to re-register.
Danny Ray Campbell, 60, is described “a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11 in height and weighs approximately 240 lbs.” He is currently registered to West Perch Road but police have not been able to make contact with him for several months.
Elizabeth Jane Gilbert, 54, is described as “a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’3 in height and weighs approximately 220 lbs.” She was registered to Johns Creek Road but has not lived there for several months. She also has ties to Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.
Steven Howard Trent, 61, is described as “a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8 in height and weighs approximately 230 lbs.” He had been registered to South Coolwell Road address, but is no longer living there.
Anyone with information on where they might be, is asked to contact state police bu using the “Tips” link under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.
