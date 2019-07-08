News to know for July 8: Showers possible; KKK faces opposition; All-Star week begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s going to be an active week in the state capitol with the Flying Squirrels hosting the Eastern League All-Star Game and the General Assembly convening for a special session.
We may see some more rain Monday afternoon, but any evening plans you may have shouldn’t be affected.
Songs of worship were sung Sunday night at 31st Street Baptist Church, but it wasn’t for a late service – it was the "Stop the Gun Violence” rally.
“Me, as a parent, I’m concerned. Yes, I am afraid. I’m afraid for my kids, I’m afraid about other people’s kids," said Chantilla Trimmer, who said her own child was injured in gun-related violence last year.
Sunday’s rally came ahead of Gov. Ralph Northam’s special legislative session addressing gun violence in the Commonwealth, set to take place on July 9.
After a video of a woman licking a container of Blue Bell ice cream went viral, now more videos of other people doing the same are surfacing.
Sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana arrested a man who posted a video of himself tampering with an ice cream container and putting it back on the shelf.
He showed a receipt where he purchased the ice cream, but it wasn’t enough to get him off the hook.
The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team won the World Cup on Sunday. There have been eight women’s World Cups, and the United States has won four of them.
Three of the players on the U.S. team are University of Virginia products.
The Ku Klux Klan held a rally in Hanover County over the weekend, but it wasn’t without its share of detractors.
“Where it is their right to demonstrate, they have to deal with the consequences that they’re not welcome, not in my county, not where my children are growing up,” one woman said.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies monitored the demonstration, which went without incident for about an hour.
Gov. Ralph Northam called the event “inexcusable.”
From a top-rated restaurant to animal rescues, here’s a look at the happy stories from last week.
Speaking of animals, bald eagles along the James River are making quite a comeback.
And if you’d like to make your own animal rescue, here’s an animal looking for a home:
