Free Slurpee on 7-11 day at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven will hand out free Slurpees on Wednesday.
By Terrance Dixon | July 8, 2019 at 3:58 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 7:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s almost July 11, and you know what that means, free slurpees for everyone.

7-Eleven stores across the country are celebrating its 92nd birthday by offering anyone a free small slurpee.

7-Eleven will hand out free Slurpees on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)
Customers can claim their complimentary small-size between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

But this year, the 24-hour store is offering more for its customers.

The free slurpee wave will continues into July 12 when you place an order through the 7Now app you will get a free medium Slurpee.

There’s no delivery fee on your first three 7Now orders.

7Rewards members can earn a free any size Slurpee to redeem within 30 days by scanning the app, card or phone number when claiming the free small Slurpee on 7/11.

