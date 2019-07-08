Forecast: Monday showers/storms but drying up by evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week features a break from 90+° heat and rain chances drop off after Monday.
MONDAY: HUMID with Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms likely, but not all day long. Rain chance in Richmond drops off after 5pm. A noticeable drop in humidity by late evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: High humidity returns. Partly sunny with an isolated evening shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
