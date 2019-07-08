FDA: Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issues voluntary recall of eye drops sold at Walmart

(WWBT) - The Food and Drug Administration announced that Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of eye drops sold at Walmart.
The company says the recall is due to a “potential for nonsterility.”
“Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death,” the company wrote in their announcement.
Altaire says they have not received any reports of adverse events.
The recalled products can be viewed on the FDA website.
