Eastern League All-Star Week gets underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been three years in the making for the Flying Squirrels, and on Sunday night, Eastern League All-Star Week finally arrived.
Things kicked off with Mayor Stoney’s All-Star Welcome Party at Brown’s Island. It was an event that featured plenty of local flavor, as Richmond-area musicians Mighty Joshua and The Trongone Band headlined on stage, while local vendors chipped in with food and beer. It was a chance for the Squirrels to showcase what the River City has to offer.
“[Richmond] has become a tremendously desirable place to live, an unbelievable place to visit,” said Flying Squirrels’ president Lou DiBella. “We wanted to show that to everybody in baseball.”
“The reason we did it wasn’t to have another baseball game at the Diamond,” added Squirrels’ vice president and chief operating officer Todd “Parney” Parnell. “It was to promote Richmond, Virginia, promote the love affair that we have with RVA, and really just make sure that the whole baseball world knows that this is a special place full of special people doing special things.”
Unfortunately, Mother Nature showed up as well. Rain and lightning caused a delay less than an hour into the festivities and eventually caused organizers to cut the event short.
All-Star Week continues on Monday with the All-Star Country Music Jam at Richmond Raceway, which gets going at 7 p.m.
