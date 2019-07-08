Deputies search for missing man last seen at hotel in February

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - King and Queen County deputies are searching for a man who was last seen checking out of a hotel in February.
Deputies said Raymond “Ray” Benjamin Holmes, 65, had been hospitalized but discharged on Feb. 6. He then checking into The Washington and Burgess Inn along Route 33 in New Kent County. He stayed there until Feb. 23, and that was the last time he was seen.
Officials say Holmes could have an altered mental status and also requires daily medication.
He could have longer hair at this time. Police say he could also be in the Williamsburg or Hampton Roads areas.
He has been known to camp out in wooded areas, as well.
He is described as a black male with light skin, 5-foot-4, weighing 138 pounds with brown eyes and wears glasses with a thick prescription.
Anyone with information is asked to call the King and Queen Sheriff’s Office at 804-785-7400
