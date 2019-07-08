Central Virginia officials hold ‘Stop the Gun Violence’ rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Songs of worship were sung Sunday night at 31st street Baptist Church, but it wasn’t for a late service – it was the "Stop the Gun Violence” rally.
The rally, spearheaded by Delegate Delores McQuinn, helped concerned parents address their fears.
“Me, as a parent, I’m concerned. Yes, I am afraid. I’m afraid for my kids, I’m afraid about other people’s kids," said Chantilla Trimmer, who said her own child was injured in gun-related violence last year.
Sunday’s rally came ahead of Governor Ralph Northam’s special legislative session addressing gun violence in the Commonwealth, set to take place on July 9.
He cited the tragedy in Virginia Beach and the thousands of other killed last year in gun-related cases at the rally.
“We lost 12 lives. We’ve lost 1,035 over last year. The thoughts and prayers – we appreciate those – but its time for votes and laws,” Governor Northam said.
But he wasn’t the only elected official in attendance: Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Mayor Levar Stoney and Attorney General Mark Herring also took part.
“Virginians want change. They are tired of gun violence without their elected officials taking action that can help make everyone safer and make communities safer,” Attorney General Herring said.
Delegate McQuinn says the rally is as much a way to inform and engage people on the issue at hand as it is to drum up support for any new legislation.
“We’re at a place in our society where I believe we can create a paradigm shift. And that paradigm shift is to protect individuals like little Markiya Dickson,” she said.
