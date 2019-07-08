Age is just a number: Woman still works and dances at 103

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) -- Some people start slowing down as they get older, but one Augusta woman is showing us you can do just about anything at any age.
At 103 years old, Laura Cameron still works at the Catholic Social Services Thrift Store. After about 20 years, there’s no doubt she’s a fixture there.
“If I miss a day, I have to report where I was to the customers,” Cameron told WRDW.
Her humor and sharp tongue keep people wondering how she could possibly be 103.
"I wouldn't mind just not waking up one morning," joked Cameron.
The centenarian does things some young people have never done, like skydiving.
"Nothing to be afraid of," said Cameron, "I don't know why anybody's afraid of it. The whole thing about being afraid is landing."
When she’s not jumping out of airplanes, you can find her dancing.
"It's just like somebody else likes swimming,” said Cameron. “I like dancing!"
So, what’s the secret to a long life?
"Keep moving! Just don't ever stop," said Cameron.
She certainly doesn’t plan on it anytime soon.
