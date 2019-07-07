Police: Man charged with DUI after pedestrian hit, killed

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A man is charged with driving under the influence after police say he hit and killed a pedestrian in Colonial Heights on Saturday night.
Police were called to Boulevard and Birch Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
When EMS arrived, it was determined the pedestrian was dead. The man was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The driver, identified as Shane Erick Dent, 34, of Midlothian, was arrested at the scene for DUI. He was released on unsecured bond. He is expected in court on July 15. Additional charges may be pending.
Police will identify the victim when his next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colonial Heights Police Department at 520-9300 option number 7 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
