Northam expected to join gun violence rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to take part in a rally happening in Richmond on Sunday.
Delegate Delores McQuinn helped organized the rally in an effort to stop gun violence in the City of Richmond.
The rally takes place Sunday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 31st Street Baptist Church.
In the past two weeks, there have been around two dozen shooting in Richmond.
Many residents have organized efforts to help curb gun violence in the City.
