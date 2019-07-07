Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We hope you had a wonderful Fourth of July weekend and got to spend some time relaxing!
Soul Taco in Jackson Ward has taken the top spot in all of Virginia as the best taco restaurant by, MSN.com! The restaurant blends Latin American flavors with Southern cuisine for a fusion you have to try! Congrats, Soul Taco!
A group of Richmond teachers are collecting items for children of families who were just released from detention centers at the southern United States border. They’re collecting coloring books, crayons, baby wipes, toys and snacks to hand-deliver to migrant children in Brownsville, Texas. The teachers don’t have a budget or any big sponsors; they’re doing it from the heart.
After several deadly shootings this summer, including the heartbreaking murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson, a Richmond youth pastor has started an a daily Instagram segment in order to help uplift the community.
Richmond Animal Care and Control had a record-breaking number of adoptions with its $4 adoption special with a grand total of 71 animals getting new “furever” homes! Awesome news to hear!
It was a job well-done for Stafford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Gunner, who found an 82-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing. Gunner followed the man’s scent and found him sleeping in a vehicle parked in the driveway. Great job, K9 Gunner!
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has been busy doing great work! One of their deputies helped rescue baby hawks who had their nest destroyed when a tree fell over. Deputy Hepperle made a new nest and secured it in a different tree, where they now call it home! Awesome work, Deputy Hepperle!
