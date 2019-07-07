First Alert Weather Day: Pockets of heavy rain could cause flooding Sunday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday evening is a First Alert Weather Day due to slow moving thunderstorms that could cause localized flooding.
Rainfall amounts could reach greater than 3 inches for some spots which could lead to flash flooding.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until midnight for the City of Richmond, the City of Petersburg, Henrico, Eastern Hanover, New Kent, Greensville, Brunswick, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Amelia, Powhatan, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charles City, Sussex, Dinwiddie, Chesterfield, and Prince George Counties.
There is also a Flash Flood Watch for Orange, Spotsylvania, and Albemarle Counties until 6am on Monday morning.
The Weather Prediction Center has placed Central Virginia in a slight risk for flash flooding on Sunday.
Remember to never cross flooded roadways because you do not know how deep the water could get. The smart decision is turn around, don’t drown.
