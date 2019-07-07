2 children among 3 dead in Spotsylvania crash; 4 more injured

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Two children were among three people killed in a crash in Spotsylvania County.
Police say the accident happened just before 3 p.m. July 7 in the 6200 block of Courthouse Road.
VSP said a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling west on Courthouse Road when it ran off the right shoulder. The driver over-corrected and crossed the center line causing a crash with a 2012 Acura MDX that was traveling eastbound.
Three of the Honda’s four passengers died at the scene. The adult was identified as Ana D. Pascual, 32. A 12-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy were also killed. The driver, Denia A Brizuela-Pascual, 22, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for life-threatening injuries. All four occupants are from Woodbridge.
VSP said Pascual and Brizuela-Pascual were wearing a seat belt and both children were properly secured with child safety restraints.
Both occupants of the Acura, a 58-year-old man and 55-year-old woman, both of Fairfax, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.