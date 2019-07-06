20-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg.
Police were called Friday around 9:23 p.m. to the intersection of Mistletoe Street and Starke Street for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, police found Tyquan Montraz Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Petersburg police are asking for the public’s help with any information.
If you know anything, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
