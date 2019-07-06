Richmond teachers collect supplies for migrant children at the U.S. border

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As controversy continues over what’s been described as overcrowding and poor conditions at the southern border, a group of Richmond teachers says they’re inspired to step in.
This week, concerns were raised over allegations that some children don’t have access to showers and have to sleep on concrete floors. There are reports of migrants living in what’s supposed to be temporary facilities for weeks.
Last month, an emotional photo of a man and his nearly 2-year-old daughter surfaced after they drowned trying to cross the river from Mexico into the United States.
“I was sitting on my bed in tears that at least they’re with each other, and they weren’t separated in the end,” Richmond teacher Lindsay Scott said. “But it’s sad they both couldn’t make it to where their goal was,”
Images like those that find two Richmond teachers wanting to do something - especially given the current crisis at the border.
"We can’t get into the detention centers, so we’re targeting the children of the families that were just released from the detention centers,” teacher Monica Foster said.
Their effort is called “Teachers Take on the Border.” They’re collecting supplies to hand deliver to migrant children in Brownsville, Texas - with the help of non-profits groups near the border.
Items they’re collecting include:
- Coloring books
- Crayons
- Baby wipes
- Toys
- Snacks
“Nourishment - something they can just snack on, something little that will fit in the bag because they don’t have any kind of storage,” Foster said. “Anything they take with them they have to be able to fit into their bag, their bookbag, their tote.”
The teachers don’t have a budget or any big sponsors.; they’re doing it from the heart.
“We have a SUV, so hopefully we can just pack it up,” said Scott. “But if we get so many, we’ll definitely be getting a U-haul.”.
A mission that they make clear: this has nothing to do with politics. Instead, it’s personal.
“It’s for the children. It’s for promoting the well-being of society’s children because they’re the most important and they’re innocent,” the two said.
There are multiple opportunities for the public to support:
- On Saturday, July 13, the teachers will collect supplies at the Soar 365 Park in Richmond between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- A car wash fundraiser outside of the Hoo’s Pickin’ furniture store in Chester the following Sunday beginning at 10:30 am.
- There’s also a GoFundMe set up to raise more funds.
The group will depart for Texas on July 18.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.