Juvenile shot in moving vehicle in Chesterfield; police searching for gunman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A young man was shot in the leg while traveling in a vehicle in Chesterfield Friday night.
Police were called to the 3900 block of Meadowdale Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. after the shooting.
The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries. He’s expected to be okay.
Police were told a man fired multiple rounds from a moving vehicle on Hopkins Road near Chippenham Parkway. The victim’s vehicle was hit, along with several others.
There were no additional injuries.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a green, four-door sedan.
Anyone with information shoudl call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
