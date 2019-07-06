Family remembers woman killed in Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ten days after the deadly Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run, dozens of loved ones and friends gathered to celebrate the life of the 22-year-old.
Shanice Woodberry’s funeral was held Saturday at the Manning Funeral Home in Richmond.
She was killed in that incident that also injured three others.
“We’re just celebrating her, not just for today, but for the rest of our lives because that’s all we have right now,” said Shanice’s father Shakim Woodberry.
The 22-year-old was celebrated with clapping and joyful singing throughout the service.
At one point a crown was placed on top of Shanice’s casket to symbolize how she was a queen in her parent’s eyes.
“She wasn’t a plain Jane, she was bubbly... full of love full of energy,” said Shakim. “She doesn’t have to suffer anymore.”
Despite the toll losing her daughter has brought, Shanice’s mother Robyn Lewis also summoned the strength to speak, vowing to continue on for her.
“I tell you these are some hard shoes to walk in, I wouldn’t wish it for anybody,” said Lewis. “I get to take them off sometimes, but I have to put them right back on, you have to wear them, there’s nothing you can do because when you decide you’re going to live you’ve got to wear them.”
The ceremony concluded with the releasing of 22 doves for Shanice, whose family said she had so much life left to live.
“She brought joy in our life and changed us from a lot of different things,” said Shakim “We’re just going to enjoy this moment... enjoy the memories we have.”
