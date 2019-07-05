On This Day in 1861: ‘Proud Spirited Ladies’ speak out to bring back soldiers from war

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - On July 5, 1861, a group of women, also known as the “Proud Spirited Ladies,” made their voices heard in the Rockingham Register newspaper during the Civil War.
The ladies told the newspaper that they would "live and die old maids unless our brave volunteer boys return again. We have also pledged ourselves to take care of the few cowards that are still left.”
During that time period there were many political tensions during the war and this was seen as a form of protest.
