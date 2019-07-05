Missing child drowns at Va. Beach Oceanfront, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - An 8-year-old who went missing Thursday night drowned at Virginia Beach, WAVY reports.
According to Virginia Beach police, the child went missing in the area of 31st Street at 8 p.m. on July 4.
Police searched for the child, who was last seen near the water’s edge, through Thursday night.
A citizen found a body around 2 a.m. along the beach at 39th Street, police said.
The body belonged to the missing 8-year-old, who was pronounced dead.
No information will be released about the child out of respect for the family, police said.
