Henrico police honor first officer who died in line of duty

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police Division honored their first officer who died in the line of duty on Friday.
Officer John Yarbrough was shot on July 3, 1895 while attempting to arrest a larceny suspect.
He later died due to injuries sustained from the shooting on July 6, 1895, leaving behind his wife and three small children.
Yarbrough was a Special Police Officer appointed by the Henrico County Circuit Court.
The Henrico Board of Supervisors offered a $100 reward for the arrest of the suspect in his murder.
Two suspects were found following the investigation, but they were never charged due to lack of evidence.
Officer Yarbrough is buried at the Emmanuel Cemetery, behind Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Brook Road at Wilmer Avenue.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.