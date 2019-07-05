Fourth of July burglary ends in gunshots, fight

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Fourth of July home burglary in Chesterfield ended with gunshots.
Investigators say a woman entered a home on South Twilight Lane and was confronted by the homeowner.
When he asked the intruder to leave, she refused.
Police say the homeowner fired several shots to deter the woman, but she still wouldn’t leave. The two ended up fighting until police arrived.
Both were taken to a hospital for minor injuries. Neither was shot during the incident.
The suspect remains in the hospital, and police say charges for her are pending.
