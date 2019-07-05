Judge denies bond for four people, including alleged victim, in apparent abduction, assault case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to an apparent abduction and assault Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police.
Officers responded to the Palace Resort at 1605 South Ocean Boulevard for an assault and abduction call around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, a Myrtle Beach police report states.
At the resort, authorities located two men and two women. One woman is listed in the police report as a victim in the assault and abduction case.
After a thorough investigation, police charged all individuals involved in the case.
“Based on interviews with all individuals and after the execution of a search warrant, evidence lead investigators to secure warrants related to illegal drugs as well as the originating assault,” a press release from Myrtle Beach police states.
Police arrested and charged Vincent Boyer, Keith Galloway, Barbra Lund and Miranda Leavens.
The four face the following charges:
- Vincent Boyer: Trafficking methamphetamines, cocaine and possession of narcotics
- Keith Galloway: Trafficking methamphetamines, cocaine, possession of narcotics and assault and battery in the third-degree
- Barbra Lund: Trafficking methamphetamines, cocaine and possession of narcotics
- Miranda Leavens: Trafficking methamphetamines, cocaine and possession of narcotics
According to arrest warrants, officers searched a room at the Palace Resort where they found four bags which contained an off white, crystal-like substance. It tested positive for methamphetamines. Officers also found several digital scales.
The arrest warrants also detail the assault in the case. Investigators determined that Galloway injured the victim by punching and shoving her from behind which caused her to fall to the ground, according to documents.
Authorities determined that Galloway pushed Leavens into the truck. He told the judge during a bond hearing on Friday that Leavens is his friend.
“I would like to let everyone know Miranda Leavens, the only reason she’s up her, that’s my best friend. The only reason she’s up her is because of me. She had nothing to do with nothing man. Wrong place wrong time,” Galloway said.
During a bond hearing Friday afternoon, the judge said that all four qualified for a public defender. He said that the nature of the alleged incidents documented in the police reports and warrants show a danger to the community and potential flight risk so he denied bond on the trafficking charges, which all four suspects face.
Their next court appearance is scheduled for August 30. Galloway is scheduled to appear in court on July 11 on the assault charge.
