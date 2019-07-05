1 injured in tractor trailer, SUV crash on I-95 South

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sent to the hospital following a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 95 South.
Police say the accident occurred at mile marker 56 around 10:56 a.m. Friday morning.
An investigation reveals that a Buick SUV was traveling along southbound I-95 in the right lane when it struck debris, losing control.
The SUV then struck a tractor trailer traveling southbound.
The SUV then overturned, and the tractor trailer ran off the road right into the woods.
The tractor trailer sustained damage, causing a fuel leak.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. The male SUV driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The tractor trailer driver did not suffer any injuries.
Drivers should expect delays.
The accident remains under investigation.
