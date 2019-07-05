2 killed, others injured in crash that caused 11-mile backup on I-95 N in Virginia

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash that closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County Friday.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the 123.7-mile marker.
Virginia State Police said a 2004 Ford Explorer was heading north when the driver ran off the right shoulder, hit the guardrail, over corrected and then rolled the vehicle several times before coming to a rest on the left shoulder.
The driver, Jahvante L. Winnagle, 24, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Winnagle did not have a seat belt on.
Passengers Frederick L. Thomas, 47, and Robert W. Rutherford Jr., 45, both of Hedgesville, West Virginia, were both ejected and died at the scene. Police said neither of them were wearing seat belts.
Another man and juvenile male were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials said both of them were wearing seat belts.
The crash is still under investigation and police said charges are pending.
The crash caused an 11-mile backup.
All lanes were reopened by 6 p.m.
