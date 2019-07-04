Youth pastor uplifts community with ‘Everyday Encouragement’ Instagram segments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This summer, Richmond has dealt with several deadly shootings, including the heartbreaking murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson.
But in the wake of this tragedy, youth pastor Ty Berkeley of Living Tabernacle Ministries, is trying to uplift the community with his daily Instagram segment called, “Everyday Encouragement.”
“I really believe we need to come together,” said youth pastor of Living Tabernacle Ministries, Ty Berkeley.
With the community coming together as one, he believes Richmond would become much stronger.
“Whenever you get a group of people together on one mind with one agenda that’s a mighty force,” said Berkeley.
Berkeley says Richmond is no different from any other city in the world, and there’s always room for change and improvement.
Seeking change, Berkeley decided to created a movement on Instagram called Everyday Encouragement, where his videos provide short uplifting messages to get you through the week.
“Everyday encouragement is encouragement for everyday life,” said Berkeley. “Sometimes we can get to a place in our lives where we think that certain people have encouragement or something valuable to say but we all have something to say.”
In the wake of all the recent shootings, Berkeley believes it’s pivotal to spread a positive light.
“In the world where it’s so much negativity going on we need something that gives us hope,” said Berkeley.
Always searching for the good in any situation, Berkeley believes his page provides an outlet where people can get a positive message outside of the church.
“Without any type of positivity speaking into the negative world that we live in, we find ourselves repeating the cycle,” said Berkeley.
The videos don’t only feature Berkeley, but occasionally he brings along a member of the community to show that everyone can make an impact and not just pastors.
“We all have a voice and so the thought process that goes into that is somebody needs to hear something that you have to say even more than you have to say," said Berkeley. “At the end of all of my videos, I always share that I love you because you don’t know how many people are going throughout their days and never hear someone tell them that they’re loved.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.