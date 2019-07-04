Restaurant with roaches triples its violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re checking back in with a few restaurants to see their inspections got better or if they still need improvement.
In May we told you about Brunch, a hot new restaurant on West Main in Richmond that opened at the beginning of this year. The restaurant had 14 violations for things such as raw food stored over ready to eat foods in the fridge, bacon being held at the wrong temperature, and no hand washing sink behind the cook line or in the dish washing area.
The restaurant was re-inspected about eight weeks after that inspection and their violations dropped to two core. The restaurant was re-inspected two weeks after that and there weren’t any violations.
La Hacienda Street Food and Tequila, located in the Stony Point Fashion Park, had 21 violations in early May.
An inspector had issues with some sauces that should have been thrown out three days before the inspection as well as grime on the fry vat, oven, and small prep table.
The manager at the time said they’ve worked to address some of the problems. In a follow up inspection five weeks after, the restaurant had one priority and three core violations.
Saigon Pho and Grill, on Horsepen Road in Henrico, had six violations in its April report. An inspector found a dead roach in the storage room and also saw an employee handle food without washing their hands with soap.
The restaurant was re-inspected more than three months later and was found to have nearly triple the number of violations, with five priority, two priority foundation, and 10 core violations. An inspector found cigarettes sitting where food was being prepared as well as found food being held at improper temperatures.
The manager said they don’t smoke in the kitchen and the cigarettes were just sitting there. He also said they’ve corrected the temperatures.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
