Suspect charged in Va. plasma center stabbing

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT/AP) - The suspect in a stabbing at a plasma donation center in Petersburg has been identified.
Police arrested Jairque L. Shannon, 20, of Petersburg, in connection with the stabbing that left three people injured Thursday. Currently, there is still no motive for the attack.
Shannon has been charged with three counts of malicious wounding and one count of animal cruelty.
The animal cruelty charges are related to the search done at the home of the suspect.
Officials say a man is in critical condition and two women are in fair to good condition after Shannon stabbed them.
Police were called to the Octapharma Plasma Center off S. Sycamore Street just before 4:50 p.m.
Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson said the suspect had donated plasma at the center in the past. She said he walked into the center Thursday and asked to use the restroom, then came out and began stabbing people with a long knife.
Wilson said police don’t believe he had a grudge against any employee of the center and don’t have a motive for the attack.
Irene Banks rushed to the center - where her daughter works - to be comforted by city leaders and the police chief.
“He was telling me how she is a hero," said Banks.
Banks says her daughter is a manager at the plasma center and jumped into action when a man began stabbing people.
Sources say, he did it with a machete. Officials later said it was a large knife.
“She took the man down, they said, my daughter did," said Banks.
Another neighbor describes seeing the suspect walk throughout the neighborhood and said there are several kids around.
Octapharma Plasma said that they are “heartbroken” over the incident in a Facebook post.
Officers were able to arrest Shannon without incident. He was not shot, despite earlier reports.
As investigators get to the bottom of the crime, much of the focus is on the manager who stepped up when lives were on the line.
Shannon is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.
Copyright 2019 WWBT/The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.