3 juveniles arrested in fatal shooting at convenience store

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Three juveniles were arrested in a shooting at a Stafford convenience store.
Deputies responded to the 5 Twelve gas station in the 1000 block of Garrisonville Road at 10:15 p.m. July 3 after receiving a report of two people shot at the business.
Upon arrival, deputies found two people who were unresponsive in the parking lot, with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Barnett Jr, 20, of Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Laura Guadalupe Gomez de la Cruz, 18, of Stafford, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. De La Cruz remains hospitalized.
A 15-year-old male and two 17-year-old males were arrested Aug. 19. All three are students at North Stafford High School and are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. All three have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Detectives executed more than 50 search warrants related to the case and have seized drugs, firearms and vehicles in the course of the investigation.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Jamie Wright with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.
