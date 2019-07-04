Officials determine person set fire outside of SC fireworks shop

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A fire that sparked outside a fireworks shop off US-21 in Fort Mill, SC, Thursday morning, sending fireworks into the air, was set by a human, deputies say.
Containers outside Davy Jones Fireworks went up in flames, York County deputies say, closing Carowinds Boulevard for a time.
Friday, Deputy Fire Marshal Charles Eilliamson said the fire was ruled an arson, but deputies later determined the fire had been set by a human. Deputies could not say whether the fire was accidentally set or intentionally set.
Viewer Michael Stechschulte was in the area when it happened. He sent video of the unplanned display to WBTV.
Smoke could be seen coming from the area as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
There was no damage to the Davey Jones Fireworks Store, just four of their five storage containers near the building.
Store Manager Sharon Huckeba estimats they lost at least $100,000 worth of fireworks in the fire. She’s been with the store since it opened in 2005.
She says the containers are always locked. She says the owners have video surveillance around the store, but she didn’t know if it captured anything that would be helpful to deputies.
She says her main goal yesterday was to open the store on their busiest day of the year, despite the loss.
“We had so many people that said we just came to support you and that touched our hearts,” Huckeba said.
Several of their competitors along Carowinds Boulevard offered them support. Vice President of Area 51 Fireworks Casey Steinhart says they may be competitors, but its also their livelihood.
“I just say hey anything we can do to help, give them product or whatever they need to help them stay open,”’ Steinhart said.
