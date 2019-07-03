Wednesday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for heat and humidity plus isolated downpours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday for heat and humidity that could bring a heat index above 100°. Also watching for isolated downpours in storms that develop this afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heat and humidity. Heat index levels could exceed 100 with ACTUAL temperatures in the mid 90s. Isolated Late day storms that will likely produce downpours and potential localized flooding. (Rain Chance: 30%).
4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny. Very humid. Slow moving, scattered, late day storms likely. Isolated Wind Damage plus localized flooding are possible. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Very humid. A chance for PM storms. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Very humid. A chance for afternoon storms. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Very humid. A few storms possible. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s.
