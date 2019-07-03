5 tips for keeping your pet safe on the 4th of July

Animal shelters are issuing warnings about pets and fireworks. Make sure you know how to keep your pet safe. (Source: Goochland animal shelter)
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you decide to head out to see fireworks for the Fourth of July, you want to take extra precautions with your furry friends. The loud noises can be very scary for your pets.

Here are five tips from the Richmond SPCA on things you can do to keep your pets safe:

  1. Leave your animal at home. If you bring your animal to the fireworks, they may be tempted to run.
  2. Keep your animals inside an interior room or their crate. Preferably a room with dark curtains.
  3. Get your pet’s exercise or walk in before dusk to avoid them being outside with fireworks.
  4. Make sure they have a collar with all of your contact information.
  5. Get your pet a microchip so if they end up at a shelter, they can be returned safely. If your pet already has a microchip, make sure the contact information is up to date.

Several animal shelters have shared additional safety information to their Facebook pages.

Keep your pet safe this 4th of July!

It’s almost the 4th of July and that means cookouts with family and friends. We want you all to have a fun and happy...

It's about that time. Please take the necessary precautions to keep your pet safe and stress-free during the upcoming holiday festivities!

