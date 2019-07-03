Survey: Virginia leads the nation in street racing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to the “Fast and Furious” film franchise, you may associate street racing with California, but a recent survey shows Virginia is tops in the nation when it comes to this illegal and dangerous activity.
Insurify recently analyzed street racing convictions and the commonwealth had more per capita than any other state.
Virginia topped the list with 32 street racing convictions per 100,000 people, easily outpacing No. 2 Arizona’s 28. California was third with 22.
The South in particular is a hotbed for street racing with Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia all placing in the top 10.
The survey only listed the top 10 states, but also included a comparison on speeding tickets and traffic fatalities.
Among the states in the top 10 for street racing, Virginia tied South Carolina with the highest percentage of drivers with a prior speeding ticket (16.49 percent) and was below all but California in traffic deaths per 100,000 people with 9.9.
