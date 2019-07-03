Police remind residents to refrain from celebratory gunfire during the holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia police agencies are reminding residents to refrain from celebratory gunfire.
What goes up will come down, police say, and the outcome can be deadly.
Police continue to investigate the death of 7-year-old Brendon Mackey.
Mackey was struck by a bullet before a fireworks celebration at Swift Creek Reservoir on July 4, 2013.
Police believe the bullet that struck Mackey was randomly fired into the air.
Brendon’s Law was enacted in 2014 to implement harsher penalties for reckless handling of a firearm, including celebratory gunfire, resulting in serious injury.
Residents are encouraged to report any reckless use of firearms immediately.
Richmond police remind citizens that firecrackers, skyrockets and other fireworks that explode, travel laterally, rise into the air or fire projectiles are also prohibited.
Anyone with information on Mackey’s death should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
