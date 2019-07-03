News to know for July 3: Hottest day of the week; Family of 3 escape house fire; Deadly overnight shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Wednesday, and today will be hot!
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for heat and humidity, with an expected heat index above 100°.
Wednesday’s high temperature is set to reach 96°, with isolated storms later in the day.
The Richmond Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a shooting in Mosby Court.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Redd Street at about 2:30 a.m., after hearing gunfire.
A man was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, where he later died.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Crews were called to the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue on Tuesday night around 10:55 p.m.
Two adults and one child escaped the fire, and were not hurt.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
A pilot was left seriously injured after a small plane overturned Tuesday.
The incident occurred at the Chesterfield County Airport just before 9 p.m.
Police are investigating.
Two Richmond men busted a car window to save a chihuahua left in a hot car.
They were at the Shops at Willow Lawn and after waiting minutes for the dog’s owner to show up, they decided to break the car window to rescue the dog.
Police can charge pet owners with a misdemeanor for leaving a pet in a hot car.
If the animal dies, that charge would rise to a felony offense. However, there were no charges because the dog did not appear to be in distress.
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Davee Gardens community of Richmond.
Police were called around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1900 block of Ruffin Road.
There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
