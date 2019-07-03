Fourth of July: Best items to buy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s four day weekend for a lot of folks and this Independence Day is full of sales.
It’s the weekend to snap up savings on mattresses, electronics and much more.
There are also a few things you should hold off on until the end of the summer.
Here are the best sales with the deepest discounts: Summer clothes! The stores are about to clear the shelves for back to school shoppers.
Also, mattresses always go on sale this time of year. Be on the lookout for free giveaways on pillows and box springs, and potential mail-in rebates for extra savings.
July sales can be a great time to snag a solid deal on indoor appliances like refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers and washers and dryers.
But you might want to hold off on buying outdoor appliances, especially grills.
Retailers know they won't have to offer that big of a discount on items that you'll likely need right now.
You may be able to snag a deeper discount after summer.
